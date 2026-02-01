Budget 2026: High-powered committee to help India grab 10% global
This year's Union Budget brings a big push for India's services sector, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a high-powered education to employment and enterprise innovation standing committee to help India grab 10% of the world's services market by 2047.
The move is closely tied to boosting artificial intelligence (AI) just ahead of the India AI Impact Summit later this month.
AI is key to India's growth, says Sitharaman
Sitharaman highlighted how AI could power India's growth, even as demands for water and energy rise.
The government is investing in better tech for startups and researchers, with $70 billion already flowing into Indian AI projects—a number expected to double soon.
There's also an upcoming Centre of Excellence in education, all part of making India a serious player in the global tech scene.