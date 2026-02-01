Budget 2026: PAN can replace TAN for certain tax deductions
Big update from the Union Budget—starting October 1, 2026, you won't need a separate TAN if you're a resident buyer (including Hindu Undivided Families) purchasing immovable property in India from a non-resident.
Instead, just use your PAN to handle the tax deduction, making things way simpler for buyers.
NRIs can invest more in Indian stocks
This move cuts out paperwork and delays that used to frustrate buyers and sellers.
Experts say it'll make transactions smoother and help sellers get their money faster.
Plus, the budget also lets NRIs invest more in Indian stocks and makes dividend paperwork easier—so it's a win all around if you're looking at cross-border deals or investments.