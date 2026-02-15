Budget 2026 proposes CPSE REITs: What it means for you
The new Union Budget wants to set up special Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) for assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed dedicated CPSE REITs, and analysts say the move could help turn unused public sector real estate into income-generating assets, letting regular people invest and benefit from steady returns and market growth.
Experts say these CPSE REITs will offer more investment choices
This is a big deal because it could help monetise idle public assets and support funding for new infrastructure projects by making better use of government buildings.
Experts think these CPSE REITs will offer more investment choices with stable returns, attract big investors, and speed up India's development—while giving everyday investors a shot at the action usually reserved for large funds.