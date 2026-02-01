Budget 2026: ₹10,000cr fund to help MSMEs become more competitive

CPSEs must use TReDS platform for transactions with MSMEs

MSMEs are a huge part of India's economy—think over 251.8 million jobs and 30% of the country's GDP. But they often struggle with late payments and lack of funding.

Now, central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) must use the TReDS platform for transactions with MSMEs, which should mean faster payments and better cash flow.

These steps build on last year's efforts to make credit more accessible for first-time entrepreneurs, making it a little easier to start or grow your own business in India.