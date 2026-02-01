Budget 2026: Sitharaman announces Khelo India Mission
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just announced the Khelo India Mission in the Union Budget.
This new push aims to spot and support sports talent across India over the next decade, opening up fresh career paths and jobs in sports—not just for athletes, but for coaches and support staff too.
The mission will be supported by training centers, tech upgrades
The mission plans to be supported by training centers, upgrade coaching with sports science tech, and facilitate competitions and leagues.
By building better infrastructure and encouraging a real sports culture, it hopes to make sports a bigger part of everyday life—and employment, skilling and job opportunities.