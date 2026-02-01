Budget 2026: Sitharaman announces ₹10,000cr SME growth fund
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just rolled out a major support package for India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The plan includes a dedicated ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund to create 'future champions' and incentivise enterprises based on select criteria and a ₹2,000 crore top-up for smaller businesses.
The goal? Help MSMEs become production and export champs.
MSMEs power almost a 3rd of India's economy
MSMEs power almost a third of India's economy and nearly half its exports—so their success matters.
The new steps also make it easier for these businesses to get paid on time through an upgraded TReDS platform (now mandatory for big public sector firms), freeing up working capital.
Plus, "Corporate Mitras" will be trained in smaller towns to help MSMEs handle compliance without breaking the bank.
If you're dreaming of starting up or joining a growing business, these changes could open more doors—and smoother payments—for young entrepreneurs everywhere.