Budget 2026: Sitharaman announces ₹10,000cr SME growth fund

MSMEs power almost a third of India's economy and nearly half its exports—so their success matters.

The new steps also make it easier for these businesses to get paid on time through an upgraded TReDS platform (now mandatory for big public sector firms), freeing up working capital.

Plus, "Corporate Mitras" will be trained in smaller towns to help MSMEs handle compliance without breaking the bank.

If you're dreaming of starting up or joining a growing business, these changes could open more doors—and smoother payments—for young entrepreneurs everywhere.