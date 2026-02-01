Budget 2026: Sitharaman announces ₹1,500cr program for Indian textile sector
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just rolled out a ₹1,500 crore plan to level up India's textile sector.
The new program covers everything from boosting fiber production and modernizing factories to supporting artisans, going eco-friendly, and launching fresh skilling initiatives like Samarth 2.0.
Why this focus on textiles
Textiles aren't just about clothes—they are labour-intensive and employment-generating.
But with a sharp rise in US tariffs and the US accounting for about 30% of India's textile and garments exports, the industry needed help.
This move aims to create more jobs (especially in rural areas), support traditional crafts, and make Indian textiles greener and more competitive globally.