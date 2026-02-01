Budget 2026: Sitharaman's 6-point growth plan
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just dropped a six-point growth plan in Budget 2026, with a spotlight on the new Biopharma Shakti initiative.
The government is setting aside ₹10,000cr over five years to build up India's biologics scene—think three new pharma institutes and 1,000 clinical trial sites to help fight diseases like diabetes and cancer.
Why this matters
This move isn't just about science labs—it's about making life-saving medicines more affordable and keeping India at the forefront of global healthcare.
The plan also aims to revamp manufacturing in key sectors (like electronics and semiconductors), support small businesses, boost jobs, and strengthen infrastructure.
If you're dreaming of a career in tech or health, or just want better healthcare access for everyone, this could shape your future.