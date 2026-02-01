Budget 2026: Sitharaman's speech draws mixed reactions from political leaders

BJP MPs thumped desks in support of FM Sitharaman

The Budget was the first to be prepared at Kartavya Bhavan, the finance ministry's new office.

BJP MPs showed their support with desk-thumping, while several members gathered around NCP-SP member Supriya Sule to offer condolences over the death of her cousin, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in an air crash on January 28.

When PM Modi arrived, he received chants countered by opposition slogans.

BJP's Rajkumar Chahar was seen taking selfies as members ambled in before the Lok Sabha convened.

The whole scene was packed with energy and plenty of political back-and-forth.