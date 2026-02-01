Budget 2026: STT hike on derivatives sends Sensex crashing
The Union Budget 2026 just raised the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on derivatives—futures tax is now 0.05% (up from 0.02%) and options tax is up to 0.15%.
This move sent the Sensex tumbling over 1,600 points.
Why the STT hike matters
If you invest or trade stocks, this change hits close to home. Higher STT makes trading futures and options pricier for everyone, especially retail traders.
Discount brokers like Angel One and Groww saw their stocks drop by as much as 13.5%, and trading volumes are expected to shrink.
SEBI flagged that most retail F&O traders—about 93%—actually lose money, yet three out of four keep trading anyway.
The hike was presented as an effort to curb risky speculation, with Kotak Securities's CEO noting, "The intent appears to be volume moderation rather than revenue maximization..."