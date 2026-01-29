Budget 2026: Tax expert wants friendlier tax rules for young earners
With Budget 2026 around the corner, Archit Gupta (ClearTax CEO) is pushing for tweaks to make the new income tax regime more appealing—especially for those earning under ₹25 lakh who like its simplicity and lower rates.
Still, a good chunk of people stick with the old system because perks like HRA and home loan deductions are missing from the new one.
Key changes suggested: Home loans, savings & ESOPs
Gupta recommends letting people in the new regime claim home loan interest deductions (Section 24(b)), just like in the old system.
He also wants more retirement savings options—think EPF, PPF, ELSS—not just NPS.
For startup folks, he suggests ESOPs should only be taxed when you actually sell shares, not when you get them.
Plus, making 80% of NPS withdrawals tax-free could help young professionals save smarter for retirement.