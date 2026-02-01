Budget 2026: UDAN gets ₹550cr allocation, but actual payouts drop

Other aviation-related announcements in budget

If you care about affordable air travel or how government money is spent, this is worth a look.

The budget also brings fresh moves for aviation—like exempting basic customs duty on components and parts required for the manufacture of civilian, training and other aircraft and on raw materials imported for manufacturing aircraft parts used for MRO by defense sector units and planning a bigger, revamped UDAN with new destinations and more flights (especially in hilly and remote areas).

For anyone dreaming of easier travel or curious about India's push for better connectivity, these changes could shape how—and where—you fly next.