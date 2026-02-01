Budget 2026: Under-reporting income could soon be penalty-free Business Feb 01, 2026

Big update coming in Budget 2026: If you accidentally under-report your income, you might soon be able to avoid heavy penalties and prosecution.

Starting April 1, 2026, pay the tax and interest payable as per Assessment order within the period specified in notice of demand and apply within one month from the end of the month in which said assessment order has been received by him—provided no appeal against such assessment order has been filed— and you could get immunity.

The catch? You'll pay an extra tax instead of a penalty: 100% for standard cases, or 120% if it's about unexplained assets.