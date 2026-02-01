Budget 2026: Under-reporting income could soon be penalty-free
Big update coming in Budget 2026: If you accidentally under-report your income, you might soon be able to avoid heavy penalties and prosecution.
Starting April 1, 2026, pay the tax and interest payable as per Assessment order within the period specified in notice of demand and apply within one month from the end of the month in which said assessment order has been received by him—provided no appeal against such assessment order has been filed— and you could get immunity.
The catch? You'll pay an extra tax instead of a penalty: 100% for standard cases, or 120% if it's about unexplained assets.
The goal is to make things easier for taxpayers
These changes are designed to make life a bit easier for taxpayers—for many taxpayers.
The government wants to cut down on complicated legal battles and paperwork by streamlining the process.
They're also decriminalizing some minor mistakes like missing books or TDS slip-ups, and reducing upfront payments needed for appeals from 20% to just 10%.
It's all about encouraging honest reporting without making things scarier than they need to be.