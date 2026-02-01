Budget blues: Sensex crashes 1,400 points, Nifty tanks over 2%

STT hike hits active traders; BSE, Angel One take big hits

A sudden hike in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options has made trading more expensive, especially for active traders.

Shares of BSE and Angel One took big hits, while most sectors—especially metal and banking—saw steep losses.

Only a handful of stocks gained; Max Healthcare stood out with a modest rise.

As Prasenjit Paul put it, higher transaction costs and revised tax treatment have changed near-term economics for active traders.