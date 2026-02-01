Budget day blues: Sensex crashes 1,547 points, Nifty falls 495
On Sunday's Budget day, February 1, 2026, the Sensex dropped 1,547 points and the Nifty fell 495 points—marking their steepest Budget day fall in six years.
This sharp slide erased ₹11 lakh crore in market value, with nearly twice as many stocks losing ground as gaining on the NSE.
STT hike hits investor sentiment
The sell-off hit almost every sector. State-owned banks underperformed, with the Nifty PSU Bank index falling about 5-6% and SBI among the laggards.
Even midcap and small-cap stocks took a beating.
For anyone tracking investments or thinking about entering the market, this kind of broad dip is a wake-up call about how quickly things can shift.
Finance minister proposes hike in STT on derivatives
The main trigger was Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's move to hike Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options trades.
This spooked investors—especially those trading derivatives—and sent exchange and brokerage stocks, including BSE Ltd and Angel One, sharply lower.
Analysts warn that higher STT could mean less trading activity ahead.