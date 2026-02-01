Budget focuses on supercharging manufacturing to create jobs
India's latest budget is all about supercharging manufacturing in seven areas—think semiconductors, textiles, rare earth magnets, pharma, chemicals, capital goods, and sports gear.
The government wants to bump up manufacturing's share of the economy from under 20% to 25%, hoping this creates millions of new jobs for young people entering the workforce.
Why it matters
This isn't just about factories—it's about future opportunities.
A series of reforms in recent months aim to make things easier for businesses (such as consumption and income tax cuts and an overhaul of labor laws), plus there's additional funding aimed at manufacturing and high-tech sectors.
The bigger plan? Help India become a global manufacturing hub so we can compete internationally, build stronger supply chains, and open up more career paths for the next generation.