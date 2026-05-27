Capgemini unveils 2025 to 2028 plan focused on agentic AI
Business
Capgemini just unveiled its new plan for 2025-2028, and it is all about using artificial intelligence to fuel business growth.
The company is aiming for a solid 5.5% to 7.5% annual growth rate, with a special focus on agentic AI: tech that can handle tasks for people, not just assist them.
Capgemini positions as agentic AI partner
Capgemini is positioning itself as a go-to partner for businesses wanting to adopt this next-generation AI.
They see agentic AI as a game-changer that could open up new markets and make companies run more smoothly.
For 2026, they are targeting revenue growth of up to 8.5% and higher profit margins, so clearly, they are confident about where this tech can take them.