Capgemini unveils 2025 to 2028 plan focused on agentic AI

Capgemini positions as agentic AI partner

Capgemini is positioning itself as a go-to partner for businesses wanting to adopt this next-generation AI.

They see agentic AI as a game-changer that could open up new markets and make companies run more smoothly.

For 2026, they are targeting revenue growth of up to 8.5% and higher profit margins, so clearly, they are confident about where this tech can take them.