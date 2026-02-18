Capital war looms as US debt rises, warns Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, says the world is facing a capital war as US debt soars and global tensions rise. With America's rising federal debt, he warns this could shake up the financial order we've gotten used to since World War II.

Dalio's warning on debt and gold Dalio thinks debt is piling up faster than the economy can keep up, putting real pressure on the dollar's value.

He says holding some gold can act as a hedge—just in case things get rocky.

Debt, politics, and world events are all making investors rethink where they put their money.

Investors are losing faith in US Treasuries As the dollar drops—down 8% against the pound and 12% against the euro—some investors have reduced their exposure to US Treasuries.

Geopolitical tensions haven't exactly helped confidence either.