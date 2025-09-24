Capri Global to raise ₹400cr via NCDs: Details here

Funds will help in lending, project financing, and debt repayment

The funds will help Capri Global lend more, finance new projects, and pay off old debts.

The NCDs have solid ratings—'AA/Positive' from Infomerics and 'AA/Stable' from Acuite—and will be listed on the BSE for trading.

Allotment is first-come, first-served (and proportionate if oversubscribed).

As of June 2025, Capri managed assets worth ₹24,754 crore and mainly supports MSMEs, gold loans, construction finance, plus home loans through its housing arm.