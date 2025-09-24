Capri Global to raise ₹400cr via NCDs: Details here
Capri Global Capital, a major NBFC, is set to raise up to ₹400 crore by offering non-convertible debentures (NCDs), which includes a ₹200 crore green shoe option.
These NCDs promise annual returns of up to 9.69%.
The subscription opens on September 30, 2025 and runs till October 14, 2025, unless it closes earlier.
Funds will help in lending, project financing, and debt repayment
The funds will help Capri Global lend more, finance new projects, and pay off old debts.
The NCDs have solid ratings—'AA/Positive' from Infomerics and 'AA/Stable' from Acuite—and will be listed on the BSE for trading.
Allotment is first-come, first-served (and proportionate if oversubscribed).
As of June 2025, Capri managed assets worth ₹24,754 crore and mainly supports MSMEs, gold loans, construction finance, plus home loans through its housing arm.