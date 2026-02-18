Cars24 gears up for IPO with lifetime warranty launch Business Feb 18, 2026

Cars24, a major name in India's used car scene, just launched a lifetime warranty for its cars—covering key parts like engine and transmission for up to 12 years or 1.5 lakh km.

This move comes as the company gears up for its IPO within the next year, aiming to stand out in the massive $200 billion pre-owned car market.