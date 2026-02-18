Cars24 gears up for IPO with lifetime warranty launch
Cars24, a major name in India's used car scene, just launched a lifetime warranty for its cars—covering key parts like engine and transmission for up to 12 years or 1.5 lakh km.
This move comes as the company gears up for its IPO within the next year, aiming to stand out in the massive $200 billion pre-owned car market.
Cars24 says it plans to pursue an IPO
In January 2026 Cars24 said it plans to pursue an IPO in the next 6-12 months.
In H1 FY26, adjusted net revenue hit ₹651 crore (up 18% from last year), while losses dropped by over a third to ₹162 crore.
Cars24's performance in H1 FY26
Cars24 sold about 85,000 cars across India, UAE, and Australia in H1 FY26 with transaction value reaching ₹3,731 crore.
Global loan disbursements jumped 38% to ₹1,637 crore.
For H2 FY26, they're expecting even more growth—targeting over ₹750 crore in net revenue.
New services and acquisitions
Recently, Cars24 has expanded services like insurance, challan payments, inspections (CarTruth), and buyback options;
Vehicle Ownership Services generated ₹94 crore GMV in H1 FY26 and saw transactions multiply by 19x.