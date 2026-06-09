CBIC drafts Section 11A rules allowing GST waivers overriding penalties Business Jun 09, 2026

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is drafting new rules under Section 11A of the GST law.

This move could let the government waive unpaid GST dues for industries if nonpayment happened because it was standard practice, not intentional evasion.

The idea is to offer relief in special cases, and these rules would override other penalty or recovery actions.