Home / News / Business News / #ITRules: Twitter needs to follow law of land, says Centre
Business

#ITRules: Twitter needs to follow law of land, says Centre

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on May 27, 2021, 11:58 pm
#ITRules: Twitter needs to follow law of land, says Centre
Twitter had expressed concerns over new IT rules.

The central government on Thursday rebuked the microblogging platform Twitter over compliance with the controversial new IT rules. The Centre said that Twitter needs to "stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws of the land." The statement came hours after Twitter said it was concerned over the "potential threat to freedom of expression" and "core elements" of the new IT rules.

In this article

Twitter seeking to undermine India's legal system: IT Ministry

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said in a statement that Twitter is seeking to undermine India's legal system through its actions and deliberate defiance. The MeitY said Twitter is attempting to "dictate its terms to the world's largest democracy." "India has a glorious tradition of free speech and democratic practices dating back centuries," it said.

'Twitter has no locus dictating India's legal policy'

The MeitY said, "Law making and policy formulations is the sole prerogative of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform and it has no locus in dictating what should India's legal policy framework should be." "Twitter has claimed that it is committed to the people of India. Ironically, this commitment of Twitter has been most invisible in recent times," it added.

Information

'Twitter attempting to defame India to hide its follies'

The MeitY assured the representatives of social media companies will always remain safe in India. "There is no threat to their personal safety and security," it said. Twitter's actions are an attempt to defame India to hide its follies, it added.

Delhi Police

Twitter purporting to be investigating, judicial authority: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police described Twitter's statement as "mendacious" adding that it is "designed to impede a lawful inquiry." PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, "Twitter Inc. is purporting to be both an investigating authority as well as an adjudicating judicial authority. It has no legal sanction to be either." The only legal entity to investigate is the police and to adjudicate is the courts, Biswal said.

Twitter

Twitter India served notices to join 'Congress toolkit' probe

Earlier in the day, Twitter expressed concerns over the use of intimidation tactics by the police in reaction to the enforcement of Twitter's global Terms of Service. On Monday, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had served a notice to Twitter India's Delhi and Gurugram offices asking the company's executives to join a probe regarding the "Congress toolkit" case.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Amazon's Hollywood push: Will acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion

Latest News

NewsBytes Briefing: Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis no longer thought-crime, and more

Science

Itel A23 Pro goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Science

OnePlus 8 series, 8T receive May 2021 security update

Science

Rolls-Royce unveils a bespoke and decadent Boat Tail convertible

Auto

After a long wait, Tony Awards finally have a date

Entertainment

Latest Business News

Amazon's Hollywood push: Will acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion

Business

Petrol price shoots past Rs. 100 a liter in Thane

Business

Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO on July 5

Business

Amazon to buy movie and TV studio MGM

Business

IT rules: Centre seeks compliance status from Facebook, Twitter 'ASAP'

Business

Features

#FinancialBytes: Myths about mutual funds that need to be busted

Business

Filing your Income Tax return (ITR)? Know these points

Business

#FinancialBytes: All you need to know about virtual credit cards

Business

Related News

NewsBytes Briefing: WhatsApp avenges Twitter in India, and more

Science

IT rules: Centre seeks compliance status from Facebook, Twitter 'ASAP'

Business

Why is WhatsApp suing Modi-led Government?

Business

Indian government blocked 4,400 Facebook, Twitter URLs in 2020

Science
Trending Topics