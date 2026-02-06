CEO of Peter Mandelson's consulting firm resigns over Epstein emails
Benjamin Wegg-Prosser, CEO of Global Counsel, has resigned after files linked him and co-founder Peter Mandelson to Jeffrey Epstein.
Wegg-Prosser said he was leaving after concluding his association with Lord Mandelson and references to them in the Epstein files "was doing the business harm and so he should go," but insisted he hadn't done anything wrong.
Global Counsel has worked with major clients like Shell, TikTok
Global Counsel isn't just any firm—they've advised big names like Shell and TikTok.
The fallout started when newly released Epstein files showed Mandelson emailing with Epstein, plus a meeting between Wegg-Prosser and Epstein on Mandelson's advice.
Both founders are now out of the firm
Mandelson had already quit as director in 2024, shortly before the general election.
Now with both founders gone, Global Counsel has come under scrutiny.