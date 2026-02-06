CEO of Peter Mandelson's consulting firm resigns over Epstein emails Business Feb 06, 2026

Benjamin Wegg-Prosser, CEO of Global Counsel, has resigned after files linked him and co-founder Peter Mandelson to Jeffrey Epstein.

Wegg-Prosser said he was leaving after concluding his association with Lord Mandelson and references to them in the Epstein files "was doing the business harm and so he should go," but insisted he hadn't done anything wrong.