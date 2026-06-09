ChatGPT reaches 1 billion monthly users as of May 2026
Business
ChatGPT just hit 1 billion monthly users worldwide as of May 2026, faster than YouTube, Instagram, or Google Maps ever did.
It only took ChatGPT a few years to reach this milestone, showing just how quickly AI tools are becoming part of everyday life.
Ramp: Anthropic leads business adoption
Even though ChatGPT is huge with regular users, fintech firm Ramp's AI Index says Anthropic is actually leading when it comes to business adoption.
With OpenAI eyeing a US market listing, their rivalry in the AI world, both for everyday people and big companies, is definitely one to watch.