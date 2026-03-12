China halts fuel exports amid soaring oil prices: Impact explained

Export freeze

This export freeze means global supplies of diesel and jet fuel are about to get even tighter, especially with April shipments set to drop sharply.

To help calm things down, countries in the International Energy Agency are releasing 400 million barrels from emergency reserves, and the US is pitching in with another 172 million barrels over the next few months.

If you're wondering why gas prices or flights might cost more soon, this is a big part of it.