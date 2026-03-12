China halts fuel exports amid soaring oil prices: Impact explained
China just hit pause after authorities instructed refiners to suspend or halt exports of certain refined fuels, pause new export contracts and seek cancelation of scheduled shipments, with exemptions for bonded bunkering and some jet-fuel/airport supplies, after fighting in the Middle East blocked the Strait of Hormuz, and the Middle East supplies a large share of China's direct seaborne crude imports.
With oil prices now soaring past $100 a barrel, this move is making waves far beyond China.
Export freeze
This export freeze means global supplies of diesel and jet fuel are about to get even tighter, especially with April shipments set to drop sharply.
To help calm things down, countries in the International Energy Agency are releasing 400 million barrels from emergency reserves, and the US is pitching in with another 172 million barrels over the next few months.
If you're wondering why gas prices or flights might cost more soon, this is a big part of it.