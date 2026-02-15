China reduces US Treasury holdings to lowest since 2008
China trimmed its US Treasury holdings to $682.6 billion in November 2025, hitting the lowest level since 2008 and down about $84.4 billion from November 2024 (from $767.0 billion to $682.6 billion).
Even so, total foreign investment in US Treasuries actually went up during this time.
Why does it matter?
China is now the third-biggest holder of US debt, behind Japan and the UK.
If countries like China suddenly sold off a lot of these assets, it could make borrowing more expensive for the US government—and even push up mortgage rates for regular people.
What is China's strategy?
Chinese regulators have urged banks to limit purchases of US Treasuries, mostly to avoid risks tied to market swings and ongoing tensions with the US.
Instead, China has been stacking up gold for 15 months straight—now holding over 2,300 tonnes—as part of a wider trend among big economies looking to diversify.