China's crude imports hit 33 million tons amid Iran conflict

Chinese refineries slow operations, draw inventories

To deal with less oil coming in, China is cutting back on exports, slowing down refinery operations, and relying on refinery-held inventories.

Refineries are using up what they already have instead of buying more.

At the same time, high prices and more electric vehicles mean people are using less fuel at home.

Even though product exports went up a bit last month, they are still way below normal—showing just how tough things are for the country's oil sector right now.