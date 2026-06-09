China's May exports rise over 19% on AI hardware
Business
China's exports jumped more than 19% in May 2026, much faster than expected, mainly because the world can't get enough of AI hardware right now.
This surge helped China weather some economic bumps from the Middle East conflict and beat last month's numbers by a good margin.
China trade surplus hits $105.4B
Imports also shot up over 27%, pushing China's trade surplus to $105.4 billion, the biggest since January.
While old-school exports like clothing barely moved, high-tech products stole the spotlight.
South Korea's chip sales to China soared over 200%, showing just how much AI and tech are driving trade in the region.