China's silver economy could reach 30 trillion yuan by 2035 Business Jun 09, 2026

China's population is getting older fast, with more than 400 million people expected to be over the age of 65 by 2035.

This huge shift is fueling the rise of the "silver economy," a market projected to be worth as much as 30 trillion yuan [about $4.4 trillion] by 2035, focused on products and services for seniors, from healthcare to lifestyle upgrades.