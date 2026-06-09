China's silver economy could reach 30 trillion yuan by 2035
China's population is getting older fast, with more than 400 million people expected to be over the age of 65 by 2035.
This huge shift is fueling the rise of the "silver economy," a market projected to be worth as much as 30 trillion yuan [about $4.4 trillion] by 2035, focused on products and services for seniors, from healthcare to lifestyle upgrades.
Shanghai expo highlights eldercare tech
At a recent Shanghai expo, more than 600 companies showed off cool elder care tech like robotic therapy devices, smart nursing beds, and wearable fall sensors, even repurposed kids' gadgets for senior needs.
It's not just about health: retirees are also exploring new hobbies and university-style courses in arts and music.
As more brands pivot toward this growing group, China's aging boom is opening up fresh opportunities across tech, healthcare, and leisure.