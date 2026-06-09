CII experts urge grid upgrades and dynamic tariffs for renewables Business Jun 09, 2026

India wants more clean energy, but experts at CII's Green Power conference say just building more solar and wind plants isn't enough; we need to upgrade our power grid and make existing systems work better.

With 288 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity already in place, Ramesh Kymal pointed out that even a small 2% boost in solar plant efficiency could save a massive ₹12,000 crore by avoiding new projects.

Ravichandran Purushothaman suggested a dynamic tariff structure for industry, including cheaper daytime rates and higher evening rates, to better use solar power and manage peak demand.