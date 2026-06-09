CII experts urge grid upgrades and dynamic tariffs for renewables
India wants more clean energy, but experts at CII's Green Power conference say just building more solar and wind plants isn't enough; we need to upgrade our power grid and make existing systems work better.
With 288 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity already in place, Ramesh Kymal pointed out that even a small 2% boost in solar plant efficiency could save a massive ₹12,000 crore by avoiding new projects.
Ravichandran Purushothaman suggested a dynamic tariff structure for industry, including cheaper daytime rates and higher evening rates, to better use solar power and manage peak demand.
Tamil Nadu plans 10-15 GW additions
Tamil Nadu is aiming to add 10 to 15 GW of green energy in the next four or five years, according to state energy minister CTR Nirmal Kumar.
He wants faster online approvals for projects and better transmission solutions so new green power can actually reach users.
The focus is on making things easier for investors while keeping the renewable-energy application/transmission review process.