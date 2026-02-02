City Union Bank's Q3 profit jumps 16% YoY

Total income rose 17% to ₹2,001 crore, while Net Interest Income (NII)—basically what banks earn from lending—shot up 28%. Gold loans were a big winner too, growing by 33%. Deposits also climbed 21%, showing more people are trusting the bank with their money.

The bank cleaned up its act on bad loans: gross NPAs dropped to 2.17% from 3.36% in the corresponding quarter last year (Q3 FY25 — December 2024).

MSME loans now make up nearly two-fifths of all lending, so small businesses are getting support.

Plus, the net interest margin is up—meaning the bank is making more from every rupee it lends out.

If you're curious about how banks bounce back or want to understand what healthy banking looks like in India right now, this is a quick snapshot worth knowing.