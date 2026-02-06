CKK Retail Mart IPO: Shares list at ₹163 per share
CKK Retail Mart hit the stock market on Friday, listing at ₹163 per share on NSE Emerge—right at the top of its price band.
On BSE, shares opened a bit lower at ₹155.60, about 4% below the issue price.
Still, the IPO saw solid interest and was oversubscribed 1.6 times, mostly thanks to retail and non-institutional investors.
CKK Retail Mart is a packaged food distributor
Incorporated on February 14, 2005, CKK Retail Mart commenced active business operations in FY 2020-21 and distributes everyday packaged foods like sugar, rice, pulses, ghee and milk powder across several states including Maharashtra and West Bengal.
With brands like Braunz and Jivanam—and even a new juice called Fruitzzzup—they've built up a strong network of distributors and super stockists.
Business is growing fast: revenue jumped from ₹103cr in FY23 to ₹301cr in FY25, while profits also climbed from ₹4cr to ₹16cr.
The funds raised will go toward working capital, acquiring leasehold plots and warehouses constructed upon the said leasehold plots, repairs and other general needs—helping them gear up for more growth ahead.