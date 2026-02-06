CKK Retail Mart IPO: Shares list at ₹163 per share Business Feb 06, 2026

CKK Retail Mart hit the stock market on Friday, listing at ₹163 per share on NSE Emerge—right at the top of its price band.

On BSE, shares opened a bit lower at ₹155.60, about 4% below the issue price.

Still, the IPO saw solid interest and was oversubscribed 1.6 times, mostly thanks to retail and non-institutional investors.