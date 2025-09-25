Next Article
Coal India's stock dips slightly, P/E ratio at 7.3
Business
Coal India's stock dipped slightly by 0.3% on the previous trading day, closing at ₹394.05—even with 4,720,322 shares changing hands.
The company stays massive in size, with a market cap of ₹2.42 lakh crore and a P/E ratio of 7.3, showing it's still catching investor attention.
Stock's performance in recent weeks and months
Even though the stock dropped 1.73% this week, Coal India managed an almost 5% return for the month—pretty solid considering the ups and downs lately.
Over the last three months, growth has been just about flat at 0.05%, but that steady progress matters to anyone keeping an eye on long-term trends or thinking about investing for the future.