Cognizant warns AI could replace its services

CEO Ravi Kumar isn't sounding any alarms for now. During a recent earnings call, he said most companies still haven't unlocked real value from AI . He sees this as a slow transition, not something that will flip the industry overnight.

Cognizant is going all-in on AI

Cognizant is investing heavily in upskilling—340,000 employees have already been trained in AI tools.

They're using more autonomous engineering and employing AI-assisted coding, which the company says has improved productivity.

Even as old tasks get automated away, demand for integrating new tech with legacy systems keeps rising.