Cognizant warns AI could replace its services
Cognizant just told investors that AI and automation might eventually replace some of the services they offer to clients.
This heads-up came in their latest SEC filing, where they called it a long-term shift—right up there with big economic and climate changes.
Transition will take time, Kumar says
CEO Ravi Kumar isn't sounding any alarms for now.
During a recent earnings call, he said most companies still haven't unlocked real value from AI.
He sees this as a slow transition, not something that will flip the industry overnight.
Cognizant is going all-in on AI
Cognizant is investing heavily in upskilling—340,000 employees have already been trained in AI tools.
They're using more autonomous engineering and employing AI-assisted coding, which the company says has improved productivity.
Even as old tasks get automated away, demand for integrating new tech with legacy systems keeps rising.