Copper climbs to 13,695/ton after Iran and Israel pause strikes

Jefferies predicts $6.50/lb copper by 2027

Analysts at Jefferies see strong demand ahead, predicting copper could reach $6.50 per pound by 2027 and average $8 per pound by 2030-31.

China's exports jumped more than 19% in May thanks to surging AI hardware demand, adding more fuel to the outlook for metals.

Still, investors are playing it safe: US Federal Reserve rate-hike fears and recent tech-stock selloffs have kept trading cautious, with copper open interest on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hitting its lowest since last September.