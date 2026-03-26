Court tosses out X's antitrust case against advertisers
Business
A US court has dismissed X Corp.'s antitrust case against major brands like Mars and CVS Health.
X claimed these companies teamed up to boycott the platform by pulling their ad money after Elon Musk took over.
But Judge Jane Boyle said X couldn't show any real harm or prove the advertisers broke antitrust laws.
The advertisers' side of the story
The advertisers explained they made their own choices, mostly because of concerns about brand safety after Musk's 2022 takeover led to big changes on the platform, like layoffs and bringing back banned accounts.
Even though X said this hurt its business, it couldn't show that brands actually coordinated their decisions.
The case highlights how tough it is to prove companies are secretly working together in situations like this.