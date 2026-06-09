CRED launches Cash by CRED app helping anyone assess affordability
Business
CRED just dropped a new app called Cash by CRED, designed to help anyone, not just CRED members, access loans more easily.
The app brings together tools like credit score checks, loan calculators, and affordability analysis so you can see what fits your budget before you borrow.
App details EMIs interest fees Android
Cash by CRED checks your spending patterns to figure out how much you can actually afford each month and suggests EMIs that won't stretch you too thin.
It also lays out the interest costs, fees, and other charges clearly, helping you make smarter decisions and build better borrowing habits over time.
The app is available now for Android users.