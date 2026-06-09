Cursor selects London as new European headquarters, targets 200 staff
Cursor, a fast-growing AI startup from San Francisco, just picked London for its new European headquarters.
The company, founded in 2022, builds tools that turn plain English into code, making life easier for businesses wanting to upgrade their tech.
Cursor is targeting roughly 200 staff in the EMEA region by the end of this year.
Cursor eyes Paris Munich Stockholm offices
London got the nod thanks to its huge pool of tech talent and diverse workforce.
Running the business out of the US doesn't work. The European market has its own demands, and being in the region is important.
Cursor is also eyeing smaller offices in Paris, Munich, and Stockholm as it expands across Europe.
SpaceX eyes $10B deal with Cursor
Cursor is already pulling in $2.6 billion a year from big names like British Airways, BP, and Nokia.
They compete with giants like GitHub Copilot but stand out by working with any AI model, not just one type.
SpaceX is even considering buying Cursor or paying $10 billion for a partnership later this year.