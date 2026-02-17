Dabur appoints new India CEO as it goes global

Dabur just made some big moves—Mohit Malhotra, who's been CEO so far, is now stepping up as Global CEO and Whole-Time Director, overseeing everything worldwide. Meanwhile, Herjit S Bhalla will become the new CEO for Dabur's India business starting April 15 (or whenever both sides agree).

Why this change now? This shake-up comes as Dabur faces tough times in the FMCG world—think slower growth and rising competition from digital-first brands.

The company is betting on fresh leadership to help them stay ahead and tap into both city and rural markets (fun fact: over half their revenue now comes from rural India).

Who is Bhalla? Bhalla brings more than 25 years of FMCG experience to the table, with past roles at Unilever, METRO Cash & Carry India, and Hershey's.

He studied at Delhi University and MDI Gurugram.

Until now, he was leading Hershey's business in Canada.