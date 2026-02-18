Dabur appoints new India head, redesignates global CEO

Dabur just made some big moves: Mohit Malhotra is now the Global CEO, while Herjit Bhalla will head up Dabur's India business starting April 15. The company described the redesignation and appointments as intended to strengthen its leadership structure across global and domestic operations, while observers say the move signals a sharper international focus; India brings in most of its revenue.

Leadership change comes after Dabur posted solid growth This leadership change comes right after Dabur posted solid growth—revenue was up 6.1% last quarter, thanks to rural demand bouncing back and more people choosing Dabur products.

Their international business also registered growth, with gains in markets such as Bangladesh and the US.

Bhalla to steer Dabur India through its next phase Bhalla brings over 25 years of experience across global brands like Unilever and Hershey's.

He's known for leading teams in different countries and driving growth—so he seems set to steer Dabur India through its next phase.