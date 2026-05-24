David Solomon says AI will free workers for meaningful work
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon isn't buying into the hype about AI taking everyone's jobs.
He told that, while up to 25% of current work hours could change over the next 10 years, it doesn't mean mass unemployment.
Instead, Solomon thinks automation will free people from boring, repetitive tasks so they can focus on more meaningful and complex work.
Daron Acemoglu says 5% tasks automatable
Some experts aren't as optimistic; MIT professor and Nobel laureate Daron Acemoglu estimates only about 5% of tasks are realistically automatable soon.
Critics warn that focusing just on cost-cutting could leave workers stuck.
Solomon emphasized that companies and policymakers need to collaborate and build strong training programs so people can smoothly transition into new roles as AI changes the workplace.