Delhi HC stays Wipro's ₹2L defamation payout
Business
The Delhi High Court has hit pause on its earlier order that told Wipro to pay ₹2 lakh to former employee Abhijit Mishra for defamation.
On September 24, 2025, the court agreed to review Wipro's appeal and asked Mishra to respond.
Wipro says it let Mishra go because of performance problems and a breakdown of trust.
Mishra claimed termination letter hurt his reputation
Mishra, who was a principal consultant until his 2020 firing, argued that harsh language in his termination letter hurt his reputation and job prospects.
Back in July 2025, the court sided with him—ordering Wipro to pay damages and rewrite the letter without unproven accusations.
Now, both sides will get another chance to make their case before a final decision is made.