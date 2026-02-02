Disney's parks save the day in Q1
Disney kicked off 2026 with a 5% revenue boost, reaching $25.98 billion—just topping Wall Street's expectations.
The real star? Disney's parks and resorts, which brought in a record $10 billion thanks to more visitors and higher spending.
Still, overall operating income dropped 9%, showing it wasn't smooth sailing everywhere.
Entertainment and sports struggles
While the parks soared, Disney's entertainment profits slipped to $1.1 billion as political ad money dried up and one-time marketing expenses tied to the release of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash acted as a headwind.
Sports saw a 23% profit drop—mostly because of pricier rights fees.
In short: the parks kept things afloat while other divisions struggled.
Streaming growth and potential leadership changes
Looking ahead, Disney expects streaming to rake in $500 million next quarter (that's up $200 million from last year).
They're aiming for double-digit earnings growth this year and planning a massive $7 billion stock buyback.
On the leadership front, Josh D'Amaro—the guy behind those booming parks—is rumored to be in line for CEO if Bob Iger steps down by March 2026.