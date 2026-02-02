Disney's parks save the day in Q1

While the parks soared, Disney 's entertainment profits slipped to $1.1 billion as political ad money dried up and one-time marketing expenses tied to the release of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash acted as a headwind. Sports saw a 23% profit drop—mostly because of pricier rights fees. In short: the parks kept things afloat while other divisions struggled.

Streaming growth and potential leadership changes

Looking ahead, Disney expects streaming to rake in $500 million next quarter (that's up $200 million from last year).

They're aiming for double-digit earnings growth this year and planning a massive $7 billion stock buyback.

On the leadership front, Josh D'Amaro—the guy behind those booming parks—is rumored to be in line for CEO if Bob Iger steps down by March 2026.