DOJ drops fraud charges against Gautam Adani after $275 million settlement
Big news: The US Justice Department just dropped criminal fraud charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.
This happened after his company, Adani Enterprises, paid a hefty $275 million settlement to the US Treasury.
The case centered on claims that Adani's firm bought liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Iran, even though a Dubai supplier tried to pass it off as coming from Oman and Iraq.
Adani Enterprises pledges sanctions compliance
As part of the deal, Adani Enterprises has promised to step up its compliance with US sanctions.
Investigators said there were red flags about where the LPG really came from, but also noted the company cooperated during the probe.
Earlier, Adani settled a separate civil case for $18 million over alleged bribery in solar contracts, showing he's working through some serious legal challenges lately.