Domestic investors now own more of Indian companies than foreigners
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) now own more of NSE-listed companies than foreign investors, hitting a record 18.72% stake in the October-December 2025 (December) quarter.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) dropped to 16.6%, the lowest in 14 years.
DIIs overtook FPIs back in March 2025 and have kept growing since, thanks mostly to mutual funds and steady support from insurers and pension funds.
DII ownership reached 18.72% in the December (Oct-Dec 2025) quarter, showing just how much confidence local investors have in Indian companies right now.
Record inflows through mutual fund SIPs and rising participation from regular folks and high-net-worth individuals are driving this trend.
In the October-December 2025 period (calendar Q4 2025), DIIs were net buyers while FPIs sold off, making it clear that homegrown money is powering India's stock market these days.