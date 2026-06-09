Donald Trump seeks 60-day extension in $475 million CNN defamation case
Business
Donald Trump is pushing for a 60-day extension to take his $475 million defamation case against CNN to the US Supreme Court.
The dispute centers on CNN calling his 2020 election fraud claims the "Big Lie," something lower courts have already dismissed.
Trump's team wants extra time to argue their side after those setbacks.
Trump says CNN hosted Hitler comparisons
Trump says the Supreme Court should decide when juries, not judges, get to call something opinion or fact.
He also says CNN damaged his reputation by hosting guests who compared him to Hitler.
This lawsuit is just one of several media battles he's fighting, including cases against The New York Times and BBC.
So far, CNN hasn't commented on this latest move.