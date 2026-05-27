ECB warns eurozone financial risks from Iran and US debt
The European Central Bank (ECB) just issued a heads-up about growing financial risks in the eurozone.
It is worried that tensions involving Iran, global tensions, and concerns over US debt could slow down Europe's economy, make borrowing pricier, and put government budgets under pressure.
The ECB also mentioned that if bond markets suddenly shift, it could shake up finances for both countries and companies across the euro zone.
Budget squeeze and market spillover risks
According to the ECB, governments are spending more on defense, energy subsidies, and green initiatives, leaving them with less wiggle room in their budgets.
Plus, leveraged hedge funds are playing a bigger role in bond markets. While they help with trading when things are calm, they can make market swings worse during rough patches.
The ECB also flagged that less-regulated financial players and changing attitudes toward US government debt could spill over into Europe's banks and markets.