ECB warns eurozone financial risks from Iran and US debt

Budget squeeze and market spillover risks

According to the ECB, governments are spending more on defense, energy subsidies, and green initiatives, leaving them with less wiggle room in their budgets.

Plus, leveraged hedge funds are playing a bigger role in bond markets. While they help with trading when things are calm, they can make market swings worse during rough patches.

The ECB also flagged that less-regulated financial players and changing attitudes toward US government debt could spill over into Europe's banks and markets.