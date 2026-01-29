Economic survey flags big spike in state borrowing
India's latest Economic Survey is sounding the alarm about states planning to borrow a record ₹4.99 lakh crore early this year—a move that could make government debt more expensive for everyone.
Investors are paying close attention, and the report gently warns, "fiscal slippages at the state level are increasingly casting a shadow on India's sovereign borrowing costs."
Why does it matter?
If states keep borrowing at this pace, it could hurt India's overall financial health—think higher interest rates and more pressure on future budgets.
The survey points out that state debts are contributing to a rising share of general government debt, with yields now higher than countries like Indonesia.
For anyone interested in how government money moves affect jobs, inflation, or your own wallet down the line, this is worth keeping an eye on.