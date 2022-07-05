Business

ED raids Vivo as part of money laundering probe

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 05, 2022, 12:46 pm 1 min read

Around 44 locations have been searched (Photo credit: Vivo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids against Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo and other associated firms in a money laundering case. The searches were carried out at 44 locations related to the firm across the country under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The development comes amid the Centre's increased scrutiny of businesses that originate in China.

Timeline Investigations against Vivo started in May

In April this year, the Centre demanded an inquiry to see whether there were 'significant irregularities in ownership and financial reporting' of Vivo. In May, investigations against the firm had started. The books of the Indian divisions of Xiaomi and ZTE are also under ED's radar. Following the Indo-China border skirmish in 2020, tensions are running high and there is increased scrutiny of businesses.