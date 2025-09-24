ED raids Jindal Group offices over alleged foreign remittance violations

According to the ED, about ₹505 crore was sent abroad through what they call "sham transactions" and by inflating share values. They're looking into whether these moves violated FEMA rules.

Key details of the case

Between 2013-14 and 2016-17, Jindal Poly Films invested ₹703 crore in Jindal India Powertech Ltd; this was later written off at a loss.

In May 2024, over ₹500 crore from share redemptions allegedly ended up with a Dubai-based firm owned by Shyam Sundar Jindal.

He reportedly owns several foreign subsidiaries connected to these deals but hasn't joined the investigation yet.